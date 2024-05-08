Rohit Purohit has been making headlines recently, stepping into the shoes of the lead actor, Shehzada Dhami, on the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following Dhami's controversial exit. Currently, Purohit portrays the character of Armaan, starring alongside Samridhii Shukla.

Rohit Purohit has recently dropped some pictures with Samridhii Shukla on his social media, showcasing their impeccable chemistry both on and off-screen.

Rohit Purohit shares adorable pictures with co-star Samridhii Shukla

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures featuring himself with Samridhii. Both exuded elegance as they coordinated their attire in shades of blue.

Samridhii Shukla looked stunning in a beautiful blue georgette saree, perfectly matched with a golden embroidered blouse. Her hair was elegantly styled with soft curls. On the other hand, Rohit rocked a handsome ensemble, wearing a blue geometric machine-textured front-open Indo paired with a silk kurta and silk slim pant. He exuded charm and style effortlessly.

Captioning the post, Purohit expressed his excitement for the upcoming festival of Akshay Tritiya (aakha Teej), using hashtags to highlight their characters on the show. Rohit wrote, "We are Akshay tritiya (aakha Teej) ready. #abhimaan #mahira #yehrishtakyakehlatahai @rajan.shahi.543 @starplus @directorskutproduction."

Fan reactions

As soon as Rohit Purohit uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s characters. A fan commented, “You two are like a perfect harmony of style and grace. It's like witnessing a beautiful symphony of love and elegance whenever you're together.” Another fan asked, “Samridhi aur Rohit mere favourite Jodi hai. (Samridhi aur Rohit are my favourite jodi).”

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For nearly two decades, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captivated television audiences with its gripping storyline. Currently, the show delves into the narrative of its fourth generation, with Abhira and Armaan at its center. Their contractual marriage nears its end, marked by frequent clashes over family issues. In the forthcoming episodes, Armaan's actions will disappoint Abhira once he presents her with divorce papers.

Rohit Purohit made headlines with his replacement of Shehzada Dhami, while Garvita Sadhwani stepped in for Pratiksha Honmuke. Regarding the controversial exit of the two actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, producer Rajan Shahi attributed it to their unprofessional behavior.

