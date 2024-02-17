Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya had a memorable journey in the controversial reality show. For many, the season featuring Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik is favorite for many reasons. Recently, the singer has been making headlines for sharing funny clips from the series featuring his co-contestant Rakhi Sawant. Check out the recent one that he shared and his idea of hosting an entertainment show.

Conversation between Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant

Yesterday, Rahul Vaidya shared a video that shows him conversing with Rakhi Sawant. The clip title, ‘Girls who like beard guys’ shows Rakhi Sawant telling Rahul Vaidya, “Shakal toh dhamakedar hain. Disha ayese fida ho gayi kya? Disha ko tere mein kya pasand hain, chal bata?” Rahul replies that Disha likes guys with beards and that is why he kept a beard the whole season. Rakhi agrees that Rahul looks good with a beard and says, “Mard lagta hain tu, bina beard ka dard lagta hain.” Saying this, she laughs out hysterically as Rahul says, “Without beard tu dekha hi kaha hain?”

Check out the video of Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaiya here:

Uploading the video, Rahul wrote in the caption that he and Rakhi should do an entertainment show. The caption reads, “I think me and Rakhi should do an entertainment show.. In which we will only talk general conversations and they will be more funny than a lot of comedy shows.”

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi Sawant entered later as a wildcard contestant, but got along really well with several contestants including Rahul and Aly Goni.

Very recently, another video where Rakhi is talking about weight issues of men with Rahul went viral. The singer has been actively sharing the videos on his social media account.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya made a decision to voluntarily exit the show followed by his friend's exit. However, he changed his mind and returned to the show after a week. He finished his journey as the first runner-up.

