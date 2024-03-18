BB 12's Somi Khan shares from 'beautiful' haldi ceremony with Rakhi Sawant's ex Adil Khan; PICS

Recently, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan and Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan, hit headlimes after they exchanged wedding vows earlier this month. The couple’s sudden marriage announcement surprised both Rakhi and the public. Previously, Adil was married to Rakhi, who accused him of domestic violence, mishandling funds, and torture. Earlier today, Somi Khan shared several pictures from her haldi ceremony with her husband Adil Khan.

About Somi Khan and Adil Khan’s wedding pictures

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan, once rumored to be linked with fellow contestant Deepak Thakur, acknowledged him only as a friend. Later, she married Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan earlier this month in March. After their wedding pictures went viral on social media, Somi shared her beautiful haldi pictures with her husband today. She captioned them, "The beginning of a beautiful forever 02:03:24," indicating the date of their haldi ceremony and the start of their new life together. These first pictures from their haldi festivities show the couple's joy in committing to each other for life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Adil confirmed it was an intimate affair.

Somi Khan and Adil Khan’s union

Regarding the couple’s bond, Somi and Adil are deeply in love. In a recent interview, responding to Bigg Boss 14's plea for help, "Somi ko bacha lo (Save Somi)," following their marriage, Somi expressed her contentment with what she shares with Adil, choosing to overlook his past. She regards Adil as her safe haven. Adding to this, Adil stated his commitment to always protect Somi, dismissing Rakhi's comments.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant’s reaction to their marriage

In a recent video interview, actress Rakhi Sawant criticized her ex-husband Adil Khan for marrying Bigg Boss 12’s Somi Khan while still legally married to her. The Main Hoon Na actress accused Adil of gaining media attention solely because of his association with her.

About Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant first gained fame in Bigg Boss's first season, eventually becoming a top finalist. She debuted with the album Super Girl and was the first runner-up in Nach Baliye with Abhishek Avasthi. She appeared in the film Krazzy 4 and hosted Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, later separating from her chosen partner, Elesh Parujanwala. Rakhi hosted Rakhi Ka Insaaf in 2010, which was marred by controversy following a participant's death. She participated in Maa Exchange in 2011 and was a Bigg Boss 14 finalist, opting to leave with a cash prize of 14 lakhs.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel slams Bigg Boss; says, ‘dirty, disrespectful show to be associated with’