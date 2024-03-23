Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani calls her after marrying Somi; demands kisses and property share

The controversy surrounding Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Durrani does not seem to be boiling down. Despite Durrani’s marriage to Somi Khan, drama continues to enfold. Recently, Rakhi shared an audio clip of her latest conversation with Adil Durrani with Zoom, shedding light on the reality of their relationship.

Rakhi Sawant’s leaked conversation with Adil Durrani

Following the news of Adil Durrani and Somi Khan's wedding, Rakhi Sawant began levying serious allegations against her ex-husband. She also asked Somi to be saved from Adil after all that she had allegedly suffered at his hands. In the shared conversation with the media, Rakhi revealed Adil's reluctance to grant her a divorce, instead suggesting they settle the matter privately—a proposal she rebuffed, insisting on divorce.

Adil Durrani’s unreasonable demands from Rakhi Sawant

In the audio clip, Adil Durrani is heard making unreasonable demands from the Main Hoon Na actress, including a share in her property and physical affection, eliciting a shocked response from Rakhi, “Sharm nahi aati hai tumhe (Don’t you feel ashamed)?” When asked about his intentions regarding the divorce, he asserted, “Nahi nahi mujhe poori teri property mein hissa chahiye (No, no, I want a share in your entire property).” Rakhi stood firm on her demand for a divorce.

Rakhi Sawant’s alarming message to Somi Khan

Rakhi also used the audio to send a warning to Somi, highlighting Adil’s pattern of exploiting women to gain entry into Bollywood. She utilized the media to relay her message to Somi, “Main usko bilkul bhi publicity nahi dena chah rahi hu lekin Somi ko pata chale doston, pata chale ki usne uske saath shadi kari hai magar mujhe call kar raha hai (I don't want to give him any publicity at all, but let Somi and friends know, let them find out that he married her but is calling me).”

Rakhi accused Adil of trying to contact her via different phone numbers, underscoring her desire to cut off all communication with him.

How Adil harassed Rakhi’s friend Rajshree

Further revelations from the actress exposed Adil’s inappropriate behavior towards her friend Rajshree, even after she tied a Rakhi on his wrist, signifying a brotherly bond. Rajshree shared distressing details of Adil’s actions, with Times Now/Telly Talk, including an incident where he insulted her in public and behaved obscenely with another woman in her presence. Despite Rajshree's efforts to confront him about his public indecency, Adil reacted negatively, tarnishing her reputation. Rajshree clarified that there were no romantic feelings between them, mentioning she tied a rakhi to Adil after Rakhi accused them of having an affair.

