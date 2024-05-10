Popular actress and new mom Rubina Dilaik dropped a video today looking breathtaking in a saree. The actress' simple look and cotton saree captured many hearts on the internet. If you want to break a few hearts in a desi look this summer, take notes from the Bigg Boss 14 winner. Let's decode her look below.

Rubina Dilaik's saree look decoded

Rubina Dilaik chose a stunning red hand-printed cotton Kalamkari saree. Crafted by Dinesh and Pranav, this saree isn't just an outfit; what's special about it is it is dyed with gentle vegetable hues, making it sustainable. Perfect for the summer heat, its light cotton weave promises comfort with every drape.

Rubina's styling choices were as graceful as the saree itself. She opted for a simple yet chic sleeveless black blouse, featuring a deep neckline and a low back. She accessorized with silver jewelry. The choice of silver jewelry complements the traditional vibe flawlessly. On her ears, she wore a dangler with an elephant motif, two wide bangles on each wrist, and simple rings. Rubina skipped the neckpiece, letting the earrings claim the spotlight.

Check out Rubina Dilaiik's look here:

Her subtle makeup won us over. A petite black bindi graced her forehead, while her lips wore a shade of nude, in perfect harmony with the ensemble. With eyes loaded with generous coats of mascara and precise eyeliner, she effortlessly looked like the desi beauty that she is.

Rubina Dilaik's professional and personal life

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Dilaik is married to Abhinav Shukla and the couple welcomed twins in November 2023, Jeeva and Edhaa.

She is balancing her career and motherhood. While she is on a break from television screens, she is busy hosting her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi, where she addresses the unspoken truth and facts related to the pregnancy. So far, she has invited Ishita Dutta, Debinna Bonnerjee, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among other supermoms.

