Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, blames ‘buri nazar’ for her condition

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is currently facing health challenges as the model-turned-actress has been hospitalized. The actress maintains an active presence on social media. Just a few hours back, Gautam took to social media to share a picture from the hospital and inform her fans of her health. Many details have not been known yet.

Archana Gautam gets hospitalised

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared a picture of her injected hand and expressed that she is in pain. Archana Gautam wrote in the caption, “First time esa laga hai bahut dard hua. buri nazar kya se kya kar deti hai.”

Check out Archana Gautam’s post here:

The news and the picture of Archana Gautam’s injected hand surfaced on the Internet. Fans expressed their concern for the actress and prayed for her quick recovery. They are eagerly awaiting more update.

Archana Gautam's recent picture with Priyanka Gandhi

On the other hand, today, Archana Gautam posted a picture with the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi today. She wished her pn birthday and wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day to you Di @priyankagandhivadra #happybirthdaypriyankagandhi”

Last year, the model-turned-actress was expelled from the Congress party for six years. For the unversed, she started her political career in November 2021 when she joined the Indian National Congress and contested the election from Hastinapur (Assembly Constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. She lost the seat to the opposition. On several occasions, she has expressed that she wants to join politics full-time.

On the professional front, Archana Gautam is best known for her reality show journey in Bigg Boss 16. She received immense love and popularity for her strong personality. Viewers found her super entertaining. The actress reached the top 5.

After Bigg Boss 16, she participated in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 last year. her co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Shiv Thakare also participated in the show. The actress has come a long way from where she started.

