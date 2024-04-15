The star-studded Diljit Dosanjh concert was the biggest highlight of this month! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon, several A-listers of the industry were seen having their best time at the concert. From grooving to the GOAT's peppy songs to meeting each other amidst their busy schedules, this concert saw several unmissable moments.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also attended the concert. In fact, the songwriter opened the concert by singing his song Madari. Along with Munawar, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan also attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday night, April 13, 2024.

Munawar and MC Stan meet Varun and Kriti:

Now, giving a glimpse of the night, Munawar Faruqui took to his social media handle and dropped a picture with Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Bro @varundvn." On the other hand, MC Stan shared a picture with Kriti Sanon and wrote, "Crush. For real @kritisanon. Love me when the rest of them won't. Dammmmm!!!"

Take a look at their PICS here-

Apart from them, several other celebrities like Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu and more attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

About MC Stan:

Speaking about MC Stan's professional life, the Bigg Boss 16 winner recently announced that he will quit rapping. Known for his rapping skills, this sudden decision has left his fans in shock and curious. After lifting the trophy of the controversial reality show, MC Stan had made his debut as a playback singer in Farrey. To promote his song, he even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17.

About Munawar Faruqui:

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is all set to make his acting debut. The Bigg Boss 17 winner will be seen in an upcoming web show, First Copy. On the auspicious festival of Eid, Munawar unveiled the teaser of the web show on his social media handle.

The one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transports us back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. While movies hit theatres on Fridays, many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release. Munawar is impressive in the teaser as he portrays a grey character from the world of piracy. The release date and OTT platform of the show is yet to be announced.

