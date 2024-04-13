Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently engaged in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she made significant revelations. During the interview, she addressed her current dynamic with her fellow Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka Chahar’s response to her current vibe with Ankit Gupta

When Pinkvilla inquired about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's current relationship status with her fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta, she blushed and replied, "All good! Apko kya lag raha hai dur se dekhne mein (What do you think looking at us from afar)?" Elaborating further, she acknowledged that she is very content with him, stating, "Hum to bahut khush hai (We are very contented)! We are very happy!"

Agreeing that her relationship with Ankit is calm and secure, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant further mentioned, "We motivate each other, we support each other." Delving deeper, she declared, "Toh ye sab wahi jo friends ko karna chahiye wo poora sara humara support hai ek dusre ke sath (So, we both strongly support each other the way friends should)."

Furthermore, she stated, "And the best thing is Mumabi mein kyuki apki family bhi nahi hai rehti hai, then you know ki koi hai who takes care of you ya jise main ek call kar sakti hun and he'll be there (The best thing is to know that there is someone in Mumbai who takes care of you, who is just a call away, as our families don't live with us)." She added, "So definitely it's a beautiful bond, and main chahti hun ki ye rahe hamesha rahe (and I want it to remain the same forever)."

Later in the interview, when the Udaariyaan actress was asked about her wedding rumors with Ankit Gupta and how they two take it, she said, "We laugh! First thing we laugh. Second thing because we don't even talk about it 'marriage thing.' I'm not thinking about it."

Shedding more light on the same, she said, "Because abhi wo time hai ki hum dono apne career par focus kare (It is the time for us to focus on our careers). So, we don't even hume kya baat-vaat karna hai (So, there is nothing for us to talk about). We are friends! We don't even think about it. We don't even talk about it."

Putting an end to all the rumors about her and Ankit, the actress stated that she has no idea from where the media get the news and then claim it to be from their sources. Further, she disclosed that she and Ankit have never discussed such things in front of anyone, so how can someone know about it? Concluding, she said, "Bas baatein hawa mein hai (Talks are in the air only)."

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka started her career with modeling and later began appearing in Punjabi music videos. After garnering appreciation in Punjabi movies, she made her debut in the Hindi film Chandni in 2018. Furthermore, she made her television debut in Gathbandhan, followed by a lead role in Pandya Store opposite Akshay Kharodia. Thereafter, she was roped in for the popular television serial Udaariyaan.

In 2022, she participated in Bigg Boss 16, where she forged a strong connection with Ankit Gupta.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Apr 13: Anupama vows to restore Yashdeep’s restaurant