Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage suffer after family week?

Bigg Boss 17 will draw its curtains down on January 28 and the battle to stay inside the house is getting tough day by day. Celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital life has been in the public spectacle since the initial days of the show. Recently, Vicky's mom entered the show and asked Ankita to behave decently with Vicky Jain and not use absurd words against him. Ankita's mother also disclosed to the couple that they are often seen arguing.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talk about taking a break:

After discussing their marital issues with their mothers, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen discussing their differences. Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, Vicky asks Ankita, "Kya soch rahi hai bol? (What are you thinking?)" She answers, "Humara rishte ke baare mei (I'm thinking about our relationship)." Vicky asks, "Kya? (What?)"

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Ankita replies, "Kya hai future. Sab jagah mei galat dikh rahi hu. Aisa lag rha hai ki koi muje samaj nahi paaya hai (What is our future? I'm looking bad everywhere. I think no is able to understand me)." Vicky says, "Humesha tuje problem hoti hai mujse. Sochne aur samajne, mei itna difference hai (Every time you have a problem with me. There's so much difference)."

Ankita says, "Mere se itni problem hori hai (You have so much problem with me). You want to take a break? " Vicky replies, "I don't know."

The caption of this promo read, "Is Ankita and Vicky’s story going to hit pause? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered as a couple in Bigg Boss 17 and their fans were on cloud nine as their favorite couple was in the show. However, to fans' disappointment, Ankita and Vicky's relationship went through a rollercoaster ride and instead of romantic moments, fans witnessed a lot of trouble in their marital life.

Sailing through all the problems together, Ankita and Vicky have set an example of companionship. However, their recent statement about taking a break from their marriage might come as a shock to their fans.

