During a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared her views regarding her latest most talked about 'avatar' in the music video Dost Banke. She candidly shared her experience of adapting that character and mentioned what makes it different from the others.

Priyanka Chahar’s experience of adapting ‘avatar’ in Dost Banke

Explaining her experience, she said, "I was really excited about this avatar." Further, she goes on to mention the idea behind her look, hence she said, "Jo ladki brain dead ho chuki hai, jo paanch saal se use koi hosh nahi hai, uske liye main bhi bahut excited thi ki look kaise they are planning (A girl whose brain is dead! She is not in her senses. For her look, I was also equally excited to see how they are planning it)."

Appreciating the team's efforts, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant further said, "The team also, they planned it so nicely ki wo proper lage ki wo paanch saal mein usne shayad se shower bhi na liya hoga karke (It should look like she had not even taken a bath for the past five years). She should look like that)." Further, she hoped that she had been able to do justice to that character.

Speaking of which the Udaariyaan actress stated, "As an actor bhi mere liye bada exciting tha ye. Kyunki ek actor ko kya chahiye hota hai? Kuch variations chahiye hote hai kuch challenges chahiye hote hai. So yeah, for me, it was a little challenging, and I enjoyed it (As an actor, it was very exciting for me. Since actors demands variations and challenges in their roles. Therefore, it has been very exciting as well as challenging for me)."

Shedding light on the distinguished quality of the Dost Banke music track, she recalls that when she first received the track, she heard it over and over again and eventually learned the lyrics. Therefore, she firmly believes that there must be something in the song that everyone, including her, likes it.

Further, the Pandya Store actress gave credit to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice, as it has added feel to the song. Adding to this, she complimented Gurnazar for composing the song so beautifully.

Concluding it, she said, "Bahut khoobsurat gaya hai, bahut khoobsurat likha gaya hai, so definitely mujhe lagata hai ki song bahut acha karega (It has been sung and composed so beautifully that I believe it will do wonders)."

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress forged a strong connection with her fellow contestant Ankit Gupta. Lately, there have been rumors about Ankit and Priyanka dating, to which the actress has responded by stating that the two of them are just friends.

