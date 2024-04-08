Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik poses with host Salman Khan, asks ‘who is ready for this collaboration?’ Fans react

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik shared a picture with Salman Khan on social media, which has created a buzz. Read here to know more.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:00 PM IST |  246
PC: Abdu Rozik's Instagram
PC: Abdu Rozik's Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16’s ex-contestant Abdu Rozik recently took to his Instagram to share pictures of his recent meeting with the Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Abdu’s picture has created a buzz in the industry. Recently, he has been making headlines for his love confession to Bigg Boss 17’s contestant Isha Malviya. 

Abdu Rozik’s post with Salman Khan 

Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik recently posted a picture posing with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. In the caption, he asked his fans for their opinion about his collaborations with the actor. Elaborating on the same, he drafted, “Who is waiting for this collaboration?” The picture, along with the caption, has created anticipation among his fans. 

Netizens took to the comment section to praise the Tiger 3 actor for his extensive support for Abdu. Expressing the same, one of them wrote, “Love watching Salman supporting Abdu,” while the other stated the duo as, “Bada bhaijaan Chhota bhaijaan.”

Meanwhile, some of them appreciated Khan for being kind-hearted towards Rozik, as one of them commented, “jab bhi abdu ko dekhta hai Salman ghutno pe bethta hai…that's why salman salman hai (Whenever Salman meets Abdu he kneels for him). One of them anticipated “Movie with BhaiJaan.” Others showed their support towards Abdu as they wrote, “Very nice abdu,” the other wrote, “Habibi .Chota Bhai jaan (Habibi. Little brother).” 


More about Abdu Rozik 

Abdu Rozik entered as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, where his charismatic innocence captured the hearts of many. After the conclusion of that season, Rozik made his special appearances in many seasons. 

At the latest, he confessed his love for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya by giving her a red rose, followed by a romantic dance performance. After coming out from the Bigg Boss house, the Udaariyaan actress was seen going out for dinner with Abdu Rozik. The actress even collaborated with him on a reel she posted on Valentine's Day. 

ALSO READ:  ‘Yari Shaari’: Karan Wahi shares candid moments with Reem Sameer Shaikh and friend Sehban Azim

About The Author
Khyati Bhatnagar

Crafting captivating tales and dancing with words, Khyati Bhatnagar is a writer who brings the magic of the entertainment

...

Credits: Abdu Rozik's Instagram
