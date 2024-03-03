Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs no introduction. The actress is still known for her fierce stint in Bigg Boss 16. Post the show, the actress is seen doing big projects. She is all set to feature in a new project with Tusshar Kapoor in a web project titled Dus June Ki Raat. The Udaariyaan actress recently took to Instagram to wish Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wishes Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had won a brand contest in Bigg Boss 16 which enabled her to be the face of a renowned brand alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Chaudhary's fans made her rank in the race to win the contest and Shraddha Kapoor announced her to be the winner towards the end of the show. Last year, the Gathbandhan actress shot with Shraddha Kapoor for an advertisement for the same brand and got to know more about her.

Priyanka expressed her love for Kapoor post the show and since it was her birthday today, Choudhary shared a beautiful picture with the Aashiqui girl and wished her. She wrote, "Happy Birthday you precious hooman."

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's wish for Shraddha Kapoor here-

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16 was filled with many ups and downs. While she entered the show along with her co-actor from Udaariyaan, Ankit Gupta, she was found fighting many battles all alone. When Ankit was unexpectedly eliminated from the show, people speculated that Choudhary's game might get weak. However, she bounced back sooner than people expected and emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Her friendship with Ankit Gupta, Saundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam was appreciated.

Salman Khan praised Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

On the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished her journey as a second runner-up. It was a shocker for many. The host of the show Salman Khan appreciated Choudhary's journey and lauded her sportsman spirit.

