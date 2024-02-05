PIC: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets a surprise visit from special friend on set; Guess who it is?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is an avid social media user. She keeps treating fans with her gorgeous pictures. Currently, the diva is shooting for Ektaa Kapoor’s much-anticipated web series, Dus June Ki Raat. And to cheer her up, she recently got a surprise visit from her close friend. The actress shared about the same through a social media post.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s gives a peek into her friend’s surprise visit on set

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dropped a mirror selfie with a friend and asked her fans to guess his identity. It was not difficult to find out that the guy posing with Priyanka was none other than the actor and her rumored boyfriend, Ankit Gupta. The duo rocked the casual look in the photo. While Priyanka is wearing a brown and white-colored, striped cardigan with matching trousers, Ankit looks handsome in a white-hued coord set. He is hiding his face with a cap.

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s post here:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta’s rumored relationship

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta shared screen space with each other in Udaariyaan. They later went on to participate in Bigg Boss 16 together. They have often expressed having feelings for each other but never really confirmed their relationship. However, their social media offerings are a testament to their romance. A few weeks back, Priyanka dropped a video featuring her with Ankit and their chemistry was something unmissable. In the clip which contained compiled moments of Priyanka and Ankit from their outings and parties, the pair looked completely smitten by each other.

Advertisement

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary began her acting journey with ColorsTV’s show Gathbandhan in 2019. She rose to prominence after featuring in the popular show Udaariyaan. Priyanka quit the daily soap in 2022 to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. She gained widespread recognition for her stint on the show and ended up becoming the second runner-up. The actress recently bagged a coveted project, Dus June Ki Raat. The show will be bankrolled by renowned producer, Ektaa Kapoor and will stream on Alt Balaji.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey praises Udaariyaan's Abhishek Kumar; reveals Sargun Mehta and he spoke to Bigg Boss 17 runner-up