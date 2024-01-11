Bigg Boss 17: ‘Kharche palna padta hai matlab?’ Rashami Desai asks Vicky’s mom; says ‘Ankita road par nahi thi’

Rashami Desai has recently come out in support of her friend, Ankita Lokhande. Yesterday, the actress took to social media and urged the Pavitra Rishta actress to stay strong inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She also wrote that Vicky Jain’s mother should not play Bigg Boss outside the house. Now, Rashami Desai has made another post calling out Vicky Jain’s mother.

Rashami Desai’s post calling out Vicky Jain’s mother

Yesterday, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a clip of Vicky Jain’s mother where she is talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky’s equation inside the house. In her post, Rashami revealed that Ankita never wanted to participate in Bigg Boss 17. She wrote, “M sorry aunty. She never wanted to do this show, She did it for her love for @realvikasjainn.”

Check out Rashami Desai's post here:

Further reacting to Vicky’s mom’s statements, Rashami added, “And Kharche palna padta hai ka kya Matlab hua aunty???? They both had love marriage and usse pehle bhi wo road par nah thi. She's Ankita Lokhande. Bhale big boss aapke bete par paisa lagye. Ladki hamari bhi Khara Sona hai. Sab ki apni ladai hoti hai. Par aap nahi chahti inki shadi tike ?? Har Pati-patni main jhagde hote hai. Aur show bhi difficult hai. 2 din main > aapke yeh haal hai. 4 mahine, nakalegi to aap taqleef samjhengi.”

The actress also added that she respects Ankita’s mother-in-law, but this time, she is wrong. She concluded saying, “Aap kiizzat karti hun. Hamesha karungi, Par yahan aap galat haiiiii...”

Rashami Desai supports Ankita Lokhande

Earlier a day back, Rashami Desai wrote a long message supporting her friend Ankita. Her post read, "Tuff time stay strong. Stay the way u are. I love you for being u. U have been thru Manny changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of ur love and the person u love is equally important. U have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai."

She added, "And I really love u so much. U never needed this. But with lot of love u have accepted and hope family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about ankita.”

Vicky Jain's mother on Vicky and Ankita's marriage

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain expressed her disapproval of the couple's marriage. "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Abb voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai lekin humlog usko ek bhi bar kuch nhi keh rahe hai. Voh aayega voh apna rishte sudharega. Bigaade ussi ne hai toh sudharega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega. Voh hai aisa ladka. (Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married and now he is ready to take the responsibility. We have nothing to do with it. We are seeing so much but we haven't told him anything. He is there he will take care of his relationship. I trust Vicky he will take care of his relationships)."

