Bigg Boss 17: Cheating ex-wife to double dating; Ayesha Khan makes 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 grabbed the eyeballs of the audience, thanks to the clashes among the contestants. Tonight's episode was filled with candid revelations made by Ayesha Khan regarding Munawar Faruqui. The former alleged that the comedian sent a marriage proposal to another woman, and interestingly, it was not Nazila.

She also revealed that aMunawar Faruqui and his team approached girls in the name of a music video. Here's a list of shocking revelations made by Ayesha Khan about the stand-up comedian.

1. Munawar Faruqui sent a marriage proposal to a famous influencer

Tonight, Ayesha Khan was upset with the fact that Munawar Faruqui highlighted personal reasons for nominating her during the nomination process. After arguing with him about the same, the actress warned him that she had many things to expose him. Later, she revealed that Munawar landed a marriage proposal to another woman while two-timing her with Nazila.

Ayesha Khan alleged that he went to Chandigarh with that girl, and his ex-girlfriend was not aware of these happenings. According to Ayesha Khan, the latter got to know about the incident after she unveiled things before her. Targeting Munawar in her conversation, the actress said, "You have an ex-girlfriend, you have put one on standby, there's an ex-wife, and you sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer."

2: Munawar Faruqui was involved with many girls in two months

While talking to Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan revealed that the girl whom Munawar approached for marriage existed in his life while he was dating Nazila. To get a clear understanding, the Pavitra Rishta fame asked whether Ayesha, Nazila and that girl were in his life at the same time. To this, Ayesha Khan agreed.

She added that, according to Nazila, there were some other people in that duration of two months, but she could only confirm those three names. The other housemates were shocked to hear such things and expressed disappointment in the comedian.

3: Munawar Faruqui lied to the girl to whom he sent marriage proposal

Ayesha Khan alleged that another girl who was in his life, other than her and Nazila, stalked her social media account. This was how the girl discovered that Ayesha Khan regularly wore a bindi. So, when she saw a bindi on Munawar's mirror, which was actually of Ayesha, she asked him about it.

As per Ayesha, he did not tell the truth and lied about it by saying that it might belong to his sister or someone else. However, following few days after Ayesha Khan dug things out, the girl accepted that Munawar was after her and revealed the marriage proposal factor.

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

4. Munawar Faruqui wanted a relationship with Ayesha Khan for THIS reason

While talking to Ankita Lokhande and other housemates in the room, Ayesa Khan continued to spill the beans on Munawar's doings. Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui walked into the room and denied the allegations made by her against him. Eventually, their discussion took a different turn after the actress lost her cool on him. She highlighted the reasons and explained why he approached her for a relationship.

Munawar's girlfriend revealed that Munawar told her that Ayesha had demanded money for being cast in the music video. So, by staying with her, she would not charge any money for other music videos. Besides this, Ayesha mentioned how the comedian explained to his girlfriend that she had demanded Rs. 5 lakhs for the music video. In addition to this, the new wild card entrant said that another reason why Munawar Faruqui approached her cannot be even said on the public platform.

5. Munawar Faruqui cheated ex-wife with Nazila

Besides the above-mentioned major revelations about Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan alleged that the standup comedian cheated upon his ex-wife with Nazila. She clearly mentioned that since he talked about Nazila on public platforms, Munawar cited his divorce factor on the Lock Upp show. Although he claimed that his ex-wife cheated on him, Nazila herself accepted that he was with her and cheated on his ex-wife.

6: Munawar Faruqui's ex-wife cried for him

Ayesha Khan claimed that there was a recording of Munawar's ex-wife where she was crying and asking him, "Tum kyun Nazila se baat kar rahe ho (Why are talking to Nazila?)," The actress alleged that the stand-up comedian answered her in a distressing way. Instead of landing a genuine reply, he asked his ex-wife why did she call Nazila and other stuff.

Further, Ayesha confessed that Nazila made her listen to the recording. The former commented how Munawar was behind Nazila to sort things out, not her. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande cited going to his earlier show as a guest and giving him the 'Munjali' award. Later, Munawar Faruqui slipped into an emotional breakdown, and Ayesha Khan also got teary-eyed before Ankita Lokhande.

