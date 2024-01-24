Bigg Boss 17: Mitali Handa reveals Ankita Lokhande borrowed clothes from Mannara Chopra and spoke ill about her

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and the show has got its TOP 5 finalists. The show is in its last leg and preparations for the grand finale are in full swing. While contestants continue to stir controversies in the house, their family members are also not leaving any stone unturned in making sure that viewers get to see all perspectives.

Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa recently took to Instagarm and shared a detail about the outfit that Ankita Lokhande wore for the press conference.

Mitali Handa claims Ankita Lokhande borrowed Mannara Chopra's clothes

In an Instagram story, Mitali Handa lashed out at Ankita Lokhande for borrowing clothes from Mannara and continuing to speak ill about her in the press conference. She also called the Pavitra Rishta actress insensitive. Mitali wrote, "When @lokhandeankita wears borrowed clothes which I sent for @memannara and Mannara being a kind-hearted girl gave her so that she looks good for media interaction where all Ankita speaks is against Mannara only. hats off to Ankita's relations. #insensitive person." Mitali later deleted the Instagram story.

Have a look at the post by Mitali Handa

Mitali Handa's previous allegation against Ankita Lokhande

This is not the first time that Mitali Handa has called out Ankita Lokhande. Previously, when contestants' family members were called on the show, Mitali revealed that Ankita went down to the level of making an 'illegitimate child' remark for her sister Mannara Chopra. Ankita dismissed speaking anything like that.

A video clip supporting Mitali's claim went viral and evicted contestant Ayesha Khan came out to explain the context of the remark made by Ankita Lokhande. Khan revealed that she and Isha were portraying fictional characters of mother and daughter for fun. And amidst the same Ankita remarked about the fictional character that they were portraying.

Ankita Lokhande versus Mannara Chopra in the press conference

After sorting things out with each other before the press conference in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's friction was once again seen during the press conference. Ankita claimed that Mannara teases her by talking to her husband Vicky whenever they fight. Mannara was seen being uncomfortable with questions about her equation with Vicky Jain.

Ankita also went ahead to say that Mannara speaks ill about anyone with whom she has a fight and that she doesn't keep the line of respect. Munawar Faruqui was seen agreeing to the same.

Ankita Lokahnde and Mannara Chopra hug it out

Mannara Chopra appeared to be very low and demotivated after the press conference and she was seen sulking and sobbing. However, Ankita Lokhande made an effort towards her and comforted her. The next day, when Vicky Jain got evicted from the show, Mannara stood strong for Ankita and was the first one to hug her and console her. She also hugged her while they were about to go to their bed.

Bigg Boss 17's TOP 5 finalists

After yesterday's mid-week eviction, Vicky Jain's journey in the show ended and the show got its top 5 finalists including Ankita Lokahnde, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is slated for January 28, 2024. The episode will begin at 6 pm and will end by midnight.

