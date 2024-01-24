Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Munawar Faruqui on portraying 'loyal BF' image until Ayesha Khan's 'two-timing' revelation

Bigg Boss 17 has become the center of attention for viewers and is currently the hot topic in town as the show's grand finale is just around the corner. The final episode is set to air on January 28th, and the top five finalists have already been announced. In a recent twist, the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, welcomed media personnel into the house, giving them a chance to grill the contestants with their questions.

Munawar Faruqui talks about Ayesha Khan exposing him

During the press conference conducted in Bigg Boss 17, Pinkvilla asked Munawar Faruqui whether he would have continued to portray his good boy and loyal boyfriend image in front of other housemates if Ayesha Khan had not exposed his outside relationships.

Landing a reply, Munawar Faruqui answered, "Clearly main aapko batata hun ki jab hum yahan aate hain. Last time jab main yahan aa raha tha toh ek conversation tha jisme maine clearly bola tha that you know that main kahin bhi dur jaunga and I'll realize ki main kya lose kar raha hun (I tell you clearly that when we come here; last time when I came here there was a conversation in which I clearly said that you know that when I will go far anywhere and I'll realize what I am losing)."

Advertisement

He further added, "Yahan aa kar maine ek dedh hafte tak zikar tak nahi kiya tha. Par saamne se aata tha ki humko toh pata hai ki tera uske saath hai toh main bolta tha haa haa hai hai. Par ek dedh hafte ke baad mujhe bhi cheezein realise hone lagi. Mujhe bhi kahin na kahin laga ki I can repair something (I didn't even mention this for a few weeks. But I said yes when someone told me that you are with her. But after a couple of weeks, I also started realizing things. I thought I could repair something)."

Additionally, in the discussion, Munawar explained that his ex-girlfriend told Ayesha that she wasn't comfortable with her sharing outside stuff on the show. The standup comedian also expressed that there would have been certain reasons why she (his ex-girlfriend) did not intend to disturb the equation between her and him.

The next moment, Faruqui expressed that coming on the show and revealing the outside things was Ayesha Khan's call, and she was not wrong to do it. He also mentioned how his ex-girlfriend was also offered Bigg Boss, but she denied it. Putting forth his opinion briefly, Munawar accepted that he misses his ex-girlfriend and expressed his wish to mend things with her after coming out of the show.

He continued to respond, "Main yahan par aa kar realize kar raha hun that maine bahut galtiyaan kari hai aur mujhe realize ho raha hai ki haa is insaan ke saath mujhe repair karna hai toh definitely main kahin na kahin uss zone mein tha aur abhi bhi kahin na khin uss zone mein hun (At this point I realize that I have made a lot of mistakes and I am realizing that this is what I need to repair with that person. So definitely I was somewhere in that zone and am still in that zone)."

Besides all these statements, Munawar Faruqui mentioned that he stopped mentioning his ex-girlfriend after Ayesha Khan came on the show. Lastly, he discussed that taking his ex-girlfriend's name on the show would not bother her as neither he nor his ex-girlfriend was ready to publicly reveal that they were not together.

ALSO READ: Digging out personal issues for TRP; impact on Bigg Boss 17 contestants