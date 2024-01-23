Bigg Boss 17 QUIZ: Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya or others? Can you guess who said these dialogues?

Less than one week is left for Bigg Boss 17 to draw the curtains. The last four months were nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the contestants locked inside the house. They said things, they did things that would be etched in the viewers' memory for a long time in the future. If you are a Bigg Boss loyalist who followed this season would agree with us.

If you watched and enjoyed this season, then you are in the right place. We have got a fun quiz for you; ‘who said what?’ Read on to know more about it and make sure to attempt the quiz.

Which Bigg Boss 17 contestant said this?

Every year, a few dialogues from Bigg Boss get popular which become memes and continue trending on the internet. This year, a few contestants of Bigg Boss 17 also gave such memorable dialogues which we could not miss.

Check out the quiz on Bigg Boss 17 below:

How many did you get right? Well, if you watched this season closely, chances are you'd get all the questions right. It was because of these contestants that this season became more entertaining.

About Bigg Boss 17

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss aired in October and started with more than 15 housemates inside the house. There were two married couples- Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. The former was evicted and the former are fighting for the trophy.

Advertisement

Several wildcard contestants; K-pop sensation Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Soniya Bansal and others entered the house. Ayesha created quite a stir as she brought up accusations against Munawar Faruqqui and revealed everything about his dating history on national television. She was evicted last week.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain are locked inside the house. There will be a midweek elimination this week and the season will get its top 5 contestants.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more quiz and poll stories on Bigg Boss 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says she is proud to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show; here's why