Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says she is proud to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show; here's why

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is only a few days left. It seems there’s still no end to the entertainment that the contestants bring. Recently, the media entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and held a press conference with the top six contestants - Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashettey, and Mannara Chopra. They quizzed them about their stint inside the house so far. Ankita Lokhande also talked about why she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput inside the house.

Ankita Lokhande on why she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput

The media asked the Pavitra Rishta actress if she brought up late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s name as part of her game strategy or to win over his fans and gain their support in the game. However, the actress denied it. She shared that co-contestant Abhishek Kumar considers Sushant an idol and looks up to him. So, she just wanted to share the good things about the late actor to inspire him.

Ankita Lokhande said, “I've always talked only good things about Sushant because I feel if I can tell some good things about him through this platform why not? Usne acche kaam kiye hain, (he has done good work) and I can speak about it because jitne main unke baare mein jaanti hoon (as much as I know about him) and I've seen his journey. And I've explained the same about him.”

Further, she continued, “I feel very proud to talk about Sushant wherever I am and there is nothing wrong in talking about Sushant. I am talking only about the good things which I know about him. I feel it is absolutely fine because jitna main Sushant ko jaanti hoon shayad koi nahi jaanta. (as much as I know about Sushant, nobody else knows) And if there is a young boy who wants to be like him I will talk to him or anybody else.”

When did Ankita Lokhande talk about Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17?

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for a long time before parting ways. They fell in love during their stint on Pavitra Rishta. Theirs was one of the most talked about relationships.

Although the actor is no more, he keeps on living in our hearts. On several occasions inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita talked about him. Once she mentioned how difficult it was for her to move on after her break-up with the late actor.

