Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant share thoughts on Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar's abusive fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 is creating headlines majorly for two reasons. While the family week has already grabbed attention, the ugly spat between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar was another major highlight. As they engaged in a heated argument, Abhishek Kumar abused Isha and landed fiery words at her. Other housemates called out the actor for using a cuss word for a girl. Meanwhile, celebs Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant have come in support of Abhishek Kumar.

Rahul Vaidya’s recent tweet on Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s brawl

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Vaidya shared his thoughts on the brawl between the exes Isha and Abhishek. His tweet read, “What did abhishek say to Isha ?? Which vicky was talking about …Also how is Samarth allowed to literally push abhishek ?? Isha said a cuss word to abhishek which was not cool at all!.”

Besides this, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up firmly revealed his top four contestants of the current season of the controversial reality show. Rahul wrote, “My TOP 4 favourites are ankita vicky munawar and Isha!”

Further, expressing his opinions on the Bigg Boss 17’s contestants, Vaidya had a sarcastic remark to make. He praised the makers and the creative team of the show for managing this season’s participants. His tweet read, “Last tweet for the season : hats off to Colors Endemol and the creatives for managing a season with such contestants! I feel you.”

Kishwer Merchant points out Isha Malviya's behavior

It is true that exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have been sharing a rough patch in the Bigg Boss 17. But the recent fight was quite huge. Discussing the same on X (formerly Twitter), Kishwer Merchant tweeted, sharing her opinions on the same.

Her post read, “Mudda kisi ka bhi ho Abhishek ke saath, Isha Ko beech mien bolna, taunt maths zaruri hai #BigBoss17.”

For the uninitiated, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar got into a fight after the former commented on the actor keeping the house unclean and dirty. Which started as a normal argument turned into an abusive fight. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, and others questioned Kumar about his way of talking and behaving to a girl.

