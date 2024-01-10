Rahul Vaidya feels Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar copy Sidharth Shukla's dialogue from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and now the contestants have upped their game and are going all out against each other. Fans have also aligned their loyalties and are wholeheartedly supporting their favorite contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya recently shared his thoughts on the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 and received flak from the audiences.

Rahul Vaidya calls out Abhishek Kumar for coping Sidharth Shukla

Rahul Vaidya shared his thoughts on last night's episode wherein Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar had a major fight. In his tweet, Rahul questioned Ankita for hating Kumar to the core but still getting him back on the show. He also pointed out that Abhishek copied the iconic dialogue from Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla.

Rahul wrote, "Seeing today’s big boss episode.. If ankita hates Abhishek so much why did she allow him to come back ?? Sidha bolti I don’t like him and he shouldn’t come back. Baat Khatam. 2nd point - why is abhishek wearing kaajal?? and pls don’t use sidharth shuklas dialogues!"

Have a look at Rahul Vaidya's tweet about Bigg Boss 17

Sidharth Shukla's iconic dialogue

In Bigg Boss 13, when the contestants tried to corner Sidharth Shukla, he said, " 1, 2, 3.... 11, 12, sab jao bhaad mey. Mai yaha kisise rishta banane nahi aaya hu. (I don't care about anyone here. I'm not here to make relations with you all)."

Advertisement

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek said, "1,2,3, 4, 5 Aap Pancho mere against ho. (You five are against me.)," which is a resemblance to Shukla's dialogue from season 13.

Does Abhishek Kumar replicate other contestants of Bigg Boss' previous season?

From the beginning of the show, Abhishek Kumar has been called out for trying to replicate other powerful contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and imitate them and clone their gameplay in the show. In last night's episode, Ankita Lokhande announced that Abhishek is trying to portray Gautam Gulati's game in the show by proving that he is the lone warrior and people are targeting him.

Rahul Vaidya praises Isha Malviya's game

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Vaidya further expressed his thoughts about Isha Malviya's game in the show. He wrote, "Isha Malviya is only 20 years old .. but she is full fire! extremely mature for her age."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's tweet below

Rahul Vaidya on response to tweet praising Isha Malviya

After Rahul's tweet praising Isha, fans bombarded the comments section against her and Rahul had to record a video to put across his stance clearly.

Furthermore, Vaidya posted a video wherein he clarified that he is not a regular follower of the show and only follows it when time permits. He stated that his opinions are based on a particular episode or incident in that episode and people should take it that way only.

Check out the video here-

The singer also condemned people for bad-mouthing Isha Malviya. He told the fans to not troll any woman like that and refrained from commenting on other people's games in the show.

He shared that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are his friends and he met Munawar Faruqui once, but doesn't feel right to share his opinion on them in the show as he hasn't followed the entire season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande condemns Vicky Jain's father for calling her mother to complain about her