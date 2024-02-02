Bigg Boss Season 17 ended on a great note as the audience's beloved star Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season. Post his grand win, the reality show winner has been busy celebrating his victory with his fans, friends, and family. From receiving a warm welcome from a massive crowd in Dongri to getting a sweet surprise from his son and family at home, Munawar has been earning love from everywhere.

Munawar Faruqui celebrates with friends

Now, the stand-up comedian recently celebrated his Bigg Boss 17 win with his close friends in the city. Munawar Faruqui's close friends like Karan Kundrra, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, and many others attended the bash to congratulate him. Paras shared a few happy glimpses from the bash and captioned it as 'A memorable night'. In the post, Paras is seen posing with Paras, Karan, Munawar, and Tanmay Fadnavis.

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu also shared a video on his Instagram story offering a peek at the celebration. In the video, we can see Munawar grooving to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's song Senorita. Munawar looks handsome in a brown shirt and white pants whereas Faisal looks dashing in an all-black look.

Watch Faisal Shaikh's video here-

In another video, Munawar and Karan Kundrra were seen doing Bobby Deol's famous hook step from Animal.

Watch the video here-

After winning the controversial reality show, Munawar Faruqui visited Dongri, Mumbai to meet his fans who supported him throughout his journey. A massive crowd was gathered to welcome the stand-up comedian and congratulate him for his victory. The pictures of him being welcomed at Dongri went viral like wildfire on social media.

About Munawar Faruqui's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant to enter Bigg Boss 17 after Mannara Chopra. Ever since the show began, Munawar's bond with Mannara Chopra was the talk of the town. In the house, he formed a close bond with Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar as well.

However, after Ayesha Khan's entry, Munawar's personal life became a spectacle. Ayesha made shocking revelations about Munawar doing two-timing and also revealed many other details about his personal life. The stand-up comedian accepted his mistake on national Television and also apologized to Ayesha for it. After facing several ups and downs, Munawar emerged as the winner of the season.

