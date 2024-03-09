Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 9: Dadi scolds Abhira; Says, 'You don’t know the value of family'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1221: The episode begins with Krish sharing how a friend's house was also impacted by a fire. In response, Abhira extends her support to Krish, for which he expresses his appreciation. However, upon arrival, Charu, Aryan, and Kiara immediately start arguing with Abhira. The confrontation is interrupted by Ruhi, who asks why Abhira is scolding the youngsters. She then reprimands Abhira for her behavior.

Armaan silently watches the commotion unfold. Abhira justifies her actions, stating that her mother instilled values and strength in her, including the courage to stand up for what's right. As the argument intensifies, Abhira tells Ruhi to stay away and not try to act like her elder sister. Armaan intervenes, accusing Abhira of constantly clashing with the grandmother, children, and now Ruhi, questioning her perpetual conflicts with everyone. Abhira acknowledges that she values Ruhi's autonomy in making life choices, and mentions that her own opinions about Ruhi are insignificant. She subtly suggests that Armaan is reluctant to accept Ruhi's decisions. Armaan maintains that he supports Ruhi's wishes. Exasperated, Abhira exits the scene, leaving Armaan concerned about her behavior and the additional issues he must handle, deciding to discuss the matter with the grandmother next.

Afterward, Abhira is seen crying while holding a photo of Akshu close to her heart. Accidentally, she comes across a file that drops a card and some notes containing Akshu's comforting words, prompting her to reminisce about the precious moments they shared. Concurrently, Ruhi receives a video call from an unknown number, which she answers. The caller is revealed to be Manav, who asks if Manish has informed her about him. Although he proposes starting a friendship, Ruhi appears hesitant, though not entirely opposed to the idea. During this exchange, Vidya, Manisha, and Dadi overhear their conversation. Following the call, Dadi encourages Ruhi to consider moving forward and giving Manav a chance, questioning her hesitation. Ruhi is left contemplating Armaan's earlier advice.

Later in the episode, Ruhi questions Dadi's decision to have Armaan handle a case, to which Dadi replies that she has faith in his judgment. As a result, Ruhi resolves to allow Armaan to make her life choices, while doubting that he would ever agree with her decisions. Meanwhile, Abhira is bewildered by misplaced case files and accidentally causes a short circuit when she gets frightened by a lizard, ending up in darkness. Armaan enters and discovers her in the midst of the chaos. He checks the fuse box and restores the light, leading to another argument between them. Abhira accuses him of fighting with her for Dadi's sake, while she claims to be fighting for justice. She then demands evidence to prove Dadi's innocence.

Sanjay cautions about the challenges the case will bring, while Dadisa expresses her complete trust in Armaan. On the other hand, Abhira urges Armaan to stop blindly believing in Kaveri and start thinking like a lawyer, as she believes Manoj will undoubtedly go to jail for his wrongdoings. This leads to a tense moment when Dadi enters with a puja bell and accuses Abhira of attempting to divide the family by questioning Armaan's loyalty. Dadi's criticism intensifies as she questions Abhira's understanding of family values, stating that Abhira is the first daughter-in-law to speak of breaking the family apart. Abhira is deeply affected by these words, which remind her of her own family and mother. The episode ends here.

