Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande opens up on how she misses her mom's cooking when she travels abroad

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a tough time on Bigg Boss 17, arguing and talking about taking a break or getting a divorce. However, after leaving the show, things improved, and they are now getting along well. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Ankita opened up about how she misses her mom's cooking when she travels abroad. She recalled a trip to Paris with her husband, where they made sure to bring along thepla and achaar from home to enjoy a taste of comfort while away. The actress said, “When we (Ankita and Vicky) went to Paris, we carried thepla and achaar because for how long will you eat that food; you start missing food cooked by your mother. So, we always carry Indian food with us.”

Ankita and Vicky's love for home-cooked meals

Speaking about their shared love for home-cooked meals, Ankita Lokhande remarked, “We enjoy simple dishes like dal, sabzi, and roti. That's probably why we don't dine out much. When we do eat out, I stick to chaat. Neither Vicky nor I are adventurous with trying new cuisines. At our place, we prefer the comforts of home-cooked meals. We're 'gharvaale log' through and through.”

Sharing her perspective on being a foodie, Ankita Lokhande explained, “Being a foodie doesn't mean that I try all cuisines, I eat only the things that I like. This is why we do not go out because Vicky also doesn't eat out. You will not see us eating out ever.”

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

After dating for three years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a big Mumbai ceremony on December 14, 2021. Their wedding celebrations lasted for three days and included six ceremonies. People talked about their relationship after seeing them on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande is currently preparing for her role in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she stars alongside Randeep Hooda, who serves as both her co-star and director. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical film centered around the life of Veer Savarkar, a significant figure in India's independence movement. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.