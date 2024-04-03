Bigg Boss 17's second runner-up Mannara Chopra is currently spending some quality time with her family. The actress was spotted having a great with cousins Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas during the Holi celebration. And now, Mannara's picture with Priyanka from her brother Siddharth's roka ceremony has been going viral.

Mannara Chopra attended Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's roka ceremony

Last evening, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay got rokafied. It was an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the event. Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka's maternal cousin was seen donning a beautiful traditional attire as she attended the function. Siddharth and Neelam took to Instagram to share pictures from their big day.

While sharing the pictures, Siddharth wrote, "Nothing without the fam #everything."

Take a look at the pictures from Siddharth and Neelam's roka ceremony:

Mannara Chopra's birthday bash

After taking the internet by storm on the Holi festival with many glimpses of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Mannara also grabbed headlines for her star-studded birthday bash. Her birthday party was attended by the Mary Kom actress along with Jonas. Priyanka wore a chic white bralet and a white skirt. The birthday girl chose a red outfit for her big day.

Advertisement

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

Mannara was one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17. She was the first contestant to enter the show. Her camaraderie with Munawar Faruqui was loved by many, however, their friendship took an ugly turn in the show. Mannara's love-hate relationship with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande also grabbed her a lot of attention. Chopra found good friends in Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, and Samarth Jurel.

Mannara was the only female contestant to reach the Top 3. She got evicted at the third spot as the second runner-up.

ALSO READ: Mannara Chopra talks about friends she made inside Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Bohot saare hain’