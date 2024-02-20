Mannara Chopra talks about friends she made inside Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Bohot saare hain’

Mannara Chopra generated a lot of buzz with her fun and drama-filled stint on Bigg Boss 17. She entertained the viewers and managed to make a place in the top 3 contestants on the reality show.

Recently, the actress joined Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their LOL podcast for an intriguing conversation where she opened up on her experiences of the controversial Salman Khan-hosted show.

Mannara Chopra on friendship after Bigg Boss 17

During her interaction with Bharti and Haarsh, Mannara poured her heart out when asked to reveal about becoming friends with some of her inmates from Bigg Boss 17. The actress said she made many friends during her stay inside the controversial house. However, she maintained that it is too early to comment on who will remain and who will leave her side.

Mannara stated, “Dost toh bohot saare hain. Abhi acha ya long run mein kiske saath dosti rahegi woh toh mujhe time ke saath pata chalega. Because jaisi mein hun mein toh waisi hi hun. But I think aaj ki date mera jiske saath bohot zyada comfort level hai is Samarth (Jurel). He is just a call away. Mujhe usse baat krte waqt koi hichh nahi aata. Mein use kabhi bhi call karun; he is there (There are a lot of friends. Now, only time will tell who is best or with whom I will remain friends in the long run. Because I will stay the way I am. But I think one person with whom I have a different level of comfort is Samarth. I don’t feel any hesitation while talking to him. Whenever I call him, he is there for me).”

Advertisement

Catch a glimpse from Mannara Chopra’s interview:

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has earned a reputed name in the South film industry. She works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnohotri’s erotic thriller Zid. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office, and Mannara’s career never took off in Hindi cinema. It has been her appearance on Bigg Boss 17 that gave her the much-needed boost. The 32-year-old is currently flooded with work offers. Her latest music album, alongside Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, recently topped the trending charts on YouTube.

ALSO READ: 'I sometimes lost patience but the trick is to keep trying:' Ishita Dutta introduces solid food to son Vaayu; WATCH