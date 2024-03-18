On Sunday evening, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida police in connection to the snake venom case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. Reports suggested that the YouTuber will have to undergo 14 days of judicial custody. Following Yadav's arrest, media spotted Munawar Faruqui and asked him his thoughts on the news and the rapper-comedian stated that he was unaware of the news.

Munawar Faruqui on Elvish Yadav's arrest

On Sunday evening, hours after Elvish Yadav's arrest, media questioned Munawar Faruqui about the same and he mentioned that his phone was off while he was working and wasn't aware of the news. He added that he would check the same later.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "Bhai aapne bola tab mujhe malum pada, mai toh shoot pe tha, meko malum nahi. Andar aake check kiya par phone band hai, battery low ki wajah se. Pata nahi meko kya scene chal raha hai. Mai toh internet se bahot dur hu, social media se, teen chaar din se shoot kar raha hu."

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's post from the ISPL match:

(I got to know about this from you, I was shooting, I didn't know, my phone is off because of low battery. I don't know what's happening. I have been away from the internet and social media since I shooting for three to four days.)

About Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav's connection

Munawar Faruqui hurt the sentiments of Hindu religion a few years ago during his stand-up act after which he was arrested. Since then, Elvish Yadav and other Hindu YouTubers turned against him. Recently, when Faruqui and Yadav met during the ISPL match, they met cordially and shared a hug. They posed for pictures together too. This didn't go down well with Elvish's fans and they questioned his dedication towards the religion as he hugged Faruqui warmly.

Elvish Yadav's apology to his fans

Followed by many comments on his hug with Faruqui, Elvish had to record a video apologizing to fans for hurting their feelings by meeting Munawar Faruqui casually. In the video, he mentioned that he will always be a true Hindu and can give-up on 100 people like Faruqui.

