Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of drug abuse and physical violence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been arrested due to his connection in the snake venom case, according to a report. The case was registered in November 2023 and Yadav's name cropped up. However, Elvish pleaded innocent and agreed to cooperate with the legal proceedings.

Elvish Yadav gets arrested by Noida police

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Elvish Yadav has been arrested by the Noida police in connection to the snake venom case. In November 2023, a rave party was raided followed by tip-offs about snake venom being used for intoxication. Soon after, Elvish Yadav's name was associated with the case. After being unavailable for a while, Elvish made videos and posted Instagram stories stating that all the allegations against him were false and that he had no connection with the case. He also stated that he would be cooperating with the officials in the legal proceedings.

Charges against Elvish Yadav and others

Along with Elvish Yadav, five other people were accused in connection to the case and were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly smuggling snake venom for a party in Noida (Sector 51). The party was busted following a sting operation carried on by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals. While the other five accused were arrested earlier, Elvish's involvement was being evaluated.

While Elvish was not present at the rave party, he is accused of providing contact to people wanting to source snake venom as a form of intoxication. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner had undergone many rounds of interrogation.

The other controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav

This is not the first time that Elvish Yadav has been dragged into a legal matter. A few days back, the YouTuber indulged in yet another controversy for beating a fellow YouTuber, Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. Yadav was recorded beating Thakur, followed by an F.I.R. filed against him. However, later, the duo sorted out their differences.

