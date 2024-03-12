Archana Gautam rose to fame with her impressive stint in Bigg Boss 16. Archana was recently seen at an event sharing joy and having a great time. However, currently, the actress is going through a tough time as her mother is hospitalized. Gautam took to social media and shared a picture of her mother and expressed her thoughts on her mother's hospitalization.

Archana Gautam on her mother being hospitalized

Archana Gautam took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her mother resting at a hospital. She looked pale and ill. Archana further wrote a message on the picture as she anticipated that her mother would return to the peak of her health soon. She wrote, "Jaldi Se Theek Hojao Mummy Pls. I'm waiting For You." (Please get well soon, mother, please.)

Have a look at Archana Gautam's Instagram story about her mother's hospitalization-

Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16

Archana Gautam made heads turn with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the rawest contestants on the show with a very minimal fan following. However, with her entertaining side, fights, and controversies, she didn't only make her presence felt but also won the hearts of many fans. She was one of few contestants to go all out against Sajid Khan, who was the most senior and respected person from the lot.

She also didn't shy away from treating Abdu Rozik like a competitor, while other contestants took him lightly. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Saundarya Sharma won many hearts and her rivalry with Shiv Thakare was also quite evident throughout the show.

Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

After entertaining the fans in the controversial reality show, Gautam participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her unique style of performing stunts and antics left everybody in splits. She made great bonds with co-contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Nyrraa Banerjee. She was eliminated from the show weeks before the grand finale.

Coming back Archana Gautam's mother, Pinkvilla wishes that she gets well soon!