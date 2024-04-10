Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screens very soon. Meanwhile, the makers organized a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on April 9. Many Bollywood celebrities and a few significant television personalities attended the screening event. Among the A-list actors, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam was also spotted gracing the Maidaan screening.

Archana Gautam at Maidaan screening event

The star-studded event had Archana Gautam marking her presence and spreading her charm. The Bigg Boss 16 fame was snapped wearing a gray miniskirt that she paired with a basic white tank top. Completing her look, Archana wore matching shoes and kept her hair open, exuding confidence. Well, at the Maidaan screening event, the actress forgot the band and had a little oops moment.

Have a look at Archana Gautam's video here:

Archana Gautam rose to fame due to her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. While she was locked inside the house with other contestants, she made headlines owing to her hilarious tactics and bubbly persona. She was one of the rawest participants on the show. In fact, her entertaining side won the hearts of many viewers.

At the same time, her fights and controversies turned out to be major highlights of Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, Archana Gautam was one of those contestants who went against Sajid Khan. She had a great bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and her equation with Soundarya Sharma was one of the most talked about aspects of the show.

Further, Archana Gautam participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Just like Bigg Boss 16, her fun style of doing stunts left everyone in splits.

More about Maidaan

Based on the life of an Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan is a biographical drama film. Set in the era of 1952-1962, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Maidaan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, i.e., April 11.

