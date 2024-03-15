One of the popular dance reality shows, Dance Deewane 4, has grabbed attention by bringing up a stage for contestants of all age groups to showcase their talent and passion for dance. A few weeks before, the show witnessed the presence of Bigg Boss 17 contestants to cheer up their favorite participants of Dance Deewane. Well, the makers have been consistently releasing back-to-back promos on social media. One of the latest promos has a 73-year-old contestant dancing to Madhuri Dixit's iconic song.

73-year-old contestant and Madhuri Dixit dance together

A few hours ago, Colors posted a new promo for Dance Deewane on its official social media handle. The clip opens up with a female contestant on the stage asking Madhuri Dixit, "Madhuri ji. Main wapas aa gayi. Swagat nahi karogi humara? (I'm back. Will you not welcome me?)." And then the next moment, we have a 73-year-old contestant named Chhobi dancing to the iconic 'Maar Daala' track from Devdas movie.

As she dances gracefully with all her heart, her classical moves captivate judges Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit. Reacting to her performance, the Dhadkan actress says, "Humein aapne zinda dili seekha di ki jo mann mein hai karo, daro mat (You taught us cheerfully to do whatever is in our mind, not to be afraid)." Later, Madhuri joined Chhobi, and the duo set the stage on fire with their impeccable moves and expressions.

The promo has the caption, "Chhobi ji ke buland honsle ko hai salam. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par (Salute to Chhobi ji's high spirits. Watch #DanceDeewane, every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm, only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema)."

Watch the promo here:

About Dance Deewane

As already mentioned, Dance Deewane is open to all age groups and celebrates dancing talent nationwide. To keep viewers intrigued, the makers have been releasing several promos giving glimpses of the upcoming performances on the show. While Bharti Singh wears the cap of the host, Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit serve as the judges. For the unversed, Dance Deewane 4 started airing from February 3 and can be watched every Saturday and Sunday.

