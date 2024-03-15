Shark Tank India 3: Pitchers Anand and Arpit seal all-shark deal; Aman Gupta says ‘Tere jaisa banda nahi dekha’

The third season of Shark Tank India is bringing to the table a diverse and dynamic bunch of entrepreneurs and innovators. Till now, viewers have witnessed a lot of exhilarating business models from aspiring founders. The recent episode of the show featured a talented duo Anand Bodh and Arpit Dhupar putting forward the details of their eco-friendly brand. They managed to leave a mark with their sustainable alternatives and ended up grabbing a deal from all sharks.

Aman Gupta praises Anand and Arpit

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the founders of Dharaksha Ecosolutions- Anand Bodh and Arpit Dhupar appeared and elaborated on their brand. They own a biotech-driven R&D company specializing in the production of alternative sustainable materials.

Sharing their vision, Arpit says, “Thermocol is a petroleum-driven product which takes 2,000 years to degrade.” Anand continued the same and states, “Thermocol is a bigger problem than plastic because its ability to be recycled is less than 2%.” Their ask is Rs 1,250 for 1% equity, and an added 100 hours.

Take a look at the recent episode of Shark Tank India 3:

Arpit further talked about his goal of creating a sustainable future where everyone gets clean air, blue skies, and clean water. He said that when one goes to Europe or the US, the world appears to be in HD. The colors appear bright. However, this is not the case in Delhi or any other big city. Arpit quotes, “I felt that access to clean air should be democratized. It's not fair that the West has clean air but we don't.” Aman Gupta goes on to laud the boys and says, “Maine Shark Tank mein 200 pitches dekhe tere jaisa banda nahi dekha (I have seen 200 pitches on Shark Tank but never saw a guy like you).”

The pitchers then gave a demo of their products and after knowing more about their revenues, unit economics, etc. Anupam Mittal proposed a deal to them. However, Aman stops him as all the investors are keen on investing in Anand and Arpit’s brand.

The Sharks Anupam, Aman, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vineeta Singh came together but kept two conditions- Claims of Debt and LOls need to be verified, and secondly the sharks will get a 20 percent discount on the valuation in the next investment round. Finally, an all-shark deal at Rs 1,250 for one percent equity, plus 100 hours was done.

About Shark Tank India 3

The judging panel of Shark Tank India 3 includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, and Vineeta Singh. It streams on SonyLIV.

