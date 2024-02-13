Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Madhuri Dixit amazed by 3 contestants’ performance; says, “You are not just housewives…”

Dance Deewane 4 judge Madhuri Dixit was impressed by three contestants who came to perform on Dance Deewane. The audition week of the reality show is witnessing contestants striving to elevate the competition bar and fight for their spot in the show.

Several people of all age groups have begun auditioning for the dance reality show. The makers of the reality show are grabbing the audience's attention by releasing back-to-back promos on social media. In one of the latest promos, 46-year-old contestant Manjula, 41-year-old Shashi, and 44-year-old Bina were seen setting the stage on fire with their moves.

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Dance Deewane on its official social media handle. The promo shows a dance performance by the ladies. Madhuri was stunned by the performance. When a contestant said, 'Housewives koi timetable nahi hoti hai,' Madhuri also cheered the contestants as they performed. The actress praised the contestants, saying, 'Teen deviyan hai humare dance parivaar ki' (the three goddesses of our dance family). Further, she said, 'Aap sirf housewives nahi hai, houselife hai' (You are not just housewives, you are a house life).

The caption of this promo reads, 'Dance Deewane ki teen deviyon ne dikhaaya dance ka jalwa. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.'

More about Dance Deewane:

Dance Deewane warmly welcomes aspiring dancers from all age groups, offering a promising platform for talented individuals nationwide. The makers have been unveiling consecutive promos, capturing the audience's curiosity. The fourth season of Dance Deewane, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as judges, is poised for an imminent premiere. Renowned comedian Bharti Singh will take on the hosting duties. Scheduled to air from February 3 onwards, the show will be live at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. Notably, Dance Deewane will be taking the prime slot, replacing Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her Valentine’s Day plans with her husband Vivek Dahiya