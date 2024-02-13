EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her Valentine’s Day plans with her husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek exchanged vows in 2016 after a courtship period. Their connection flourished during their collaboration on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, initiated at a party through a mutual friend. The progression of their affection culminated in an engagement.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka was questioned about her Valentine's plans. She unveiled her romantic side, now with a subtle touch, while Vivek expressed his increased sense of romanticism. Divyanka admitted to subtly hinting to Vivek about certain gestures, which he happily acted upon.

She stated, “I'm up for an adventure anytime, so if Vivek comes up with plans, count me in. Otherwise, we'll enjoy a cozy cake-cutting ceremony at home.” Divyanka's openness to Vivek's plans and her readiness for adventure highlight the flexibility and warmth in their relationship, reflecting their shared joy in life's simple pleasures.

In the entertainment industry, couples often get compared, especially when one is more famous. Divyanka Tripathi's success can sometimes overshadow Vivek Dahiya's achievements. However, Vivek has worked hard and proven himself talented, making his own way in the industry despite the comparisons. The duo has been happily married for more than five years.

Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian actress known for her roles in several Hindi TV series. She stepped into acting with her participation in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. Gaining prominence through her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, she earned multiple awards. Additionally, she has participated in reality programs like Nach Baliye and The Voice. Regarded as one of Indian television's finest and most beloved actresses, Divyanka has garnered widespread acclaim for her talent and versatility.

Recently, in an interview, Vivek Dahiya shared what it is like to be addressed as ‘Divyanka Tripathi’s husband’. He revealed that he and his wife Divyanka had a significant discussion before getting married, where they talked about how he would manage Divyanka's widespread popularity and various aspects of their life together.

Vivek, known for his roles in successful shows such as Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kawach, and Qayamat Ki Raat, expressed that he gradually understood the significance of carving out his own identity in the industry but found it challenging.

