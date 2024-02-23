Dance Deewane: Bharti Singh asks Suniel Shetty 'What is easy, TV or films?'; Latter shares his opinion in detail

Bharti Singh, an Indian comedian and vlogger, delights her audience with light-hearted updates on her YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa (LOL). Currently, Bharti is embracing her role as an anchor on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane season 4. In a recent vlog, Bharti engaged in a candid conversation with judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty, inquiring about Shetty’s preference between television and films during a shoot break.

How Suniel Shetty responded to Bharti Singh’s query

In Bharti Singh’s latest vlog, the comedian, ever playful, approached the Dance Deewane 4 judges. Asking Suniel Shetty if he was upset with her, she amusingly noted, “Aur apke ji mein bhi bahut zada pyaar tha (And in your yes, there was also a lot of love).” She then briefly introduced her vlog to the judge, explaining her daily updates. Without hesitation, Bharti asked Suniel Shetty, “TV asaan hai ya fir films (What is easy Tv or movies)?” He responded promptly,“Nahi nahi films asaan hai bahut asaan hai kyuki yaha natural rehna padta hai. Action ke reaction dena padta hai aur main ghabraya rehta hun (No, no, movies are easy, very easy, because you have to be natural here. You have to give reactions to actions, and I remain nervous).”

Bharti Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Madhuri Dixit discuss parenthood

Bharti Singh highlighted Suniel Shetty’s journey from film to judging a reality show, sharing her mother’s appreciative comment: “Meri mummy aur mere bacche ki kjo nanny hai unhone apke liye bola hai ki humko nahi pata tha ki ye fighter banda inta emotional hai (My mom and the nanny of my child have said for you that we didn't know this fighter guy is so emotional).”

Advertisement

This led to a conversation on how parenthood changes perspectives. Suniel Shetty shared, “Maa aur Baap jab aap Maa -Baap bante ho na, isliye maa baap hamesha kehte hai ki jis din baap bano ya maa bano us din samjhoge. Wahi connect hai har bachha humara apna lagta hai (When you become parents, that's why parents always say that the day you become a father or a mother, you will understand. That's the connection, every child feels like our own).”

Turning to Judge Madhuri Dixit, Bharti mentioned how comforting Madhuri's presence was during a vulnerable moment, making everyone feel the universal connection of parenthood. Bharti added, “Mereko bada hi acha lagta hai Madhuri ma’am kyuki main bhi idhar maa hun pehle maa ban chuki hu jab aap aati hai aisa lagta hai ki han ye maa hai ye baap hai aur hum ek doosre ki abhi feeling samjhte hai. Pehle main bahut mastikhor thi samjhti nahi thi. Jaise hi mera baccha hua tha main thandi ho gyi. (I really like Madhuri ma'am because I am also a mother here; I have become a mother before. When you come, it feels like yes, this is a mother, this is a father, and now we understand each other's feelings. Earlier, I was very mischievous and didn't understand. As soon as I had my child, I calmed down).” This heart-to-heart conversation provided a common ground for connection.

Conclusion of Bharti Singh’s interaction

In her conversation with Suniel Shetty, Bharti inquired if his family enjoyed seeing him on the show, to which he enthusiastically replied ‘yes’. She then welcomed the judges to Dance Deewane 4.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh, known for her comedic genius, has also established herself as a distinguished host. Currently, at the helm of Dance Deewane 4, she began her career in entertainment with stand-up comedy on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Bharti has significantly contributed to various shows, including Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Angad comes to Sahiba’s rescue as he brings her back from mental hospital; Watch