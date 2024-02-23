Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Angad comes to Sahiba’s rescue as he brings her back from mental hospital; Watch

Teri Meri Doriyaann has been entertaining viewers since its inception. The show which opened up with high expectations has satisfied the viewers and is also doing pretty well on the TRP charts. The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann focuses on Seerat and Veer’s nefarious planning against Sahiba who has come to stay with Angad in order to get their divorce formalities done. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad and Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba.

Angad saves Sahiba from Seerat and Veer’s sinister plan

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has posted a new video from a recent episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann. It begins with Angad telling the doctor that there have been two instances in the past where Sahiba behaved abnormally. He recalls one of them and says that she once tried to commit suicide by jumping from the balcony. Remembering the second instance, Angad says that Sahiba once assumed that a pillar was about to fall on him.

Hearing all that Angad said, the doctor concludes that Sahiba is having hallucinations, a condition in which she is seeing things that do not exist in reality. On investigating further, the doctor gets to know that Sahiba has started drinking more water in the last few days.

As the frame changes, Seerat is seen waiting for Veer who comes with another packet of wrong doses for Sahiba. The two discuss how Sahiba almost reached a mental asylum but Angad saved her.

Meanwhile, Sahiba regains consciousness. Angad informs her she will now stay with him in his room and not in the servants' quarter. He asks Sahiba to take rest.

The caption of the clip reads, “Sahiba ke bure haal ke liye Veer aur Seerat hain zimmedaar. Lekin kya sabke saamne aayega unka sach? (Veer and Seerat are responsible for Sahiba’s bad condition. Will their truth unfold before everyone?).”

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set against a Punjabi backdrop. It follows three intertwining love stories between the Brar brothers and the Monga sisters. Apart from Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. It is bankrolled by Cockrow and Shaika Films.

Teri Meri Doriyaann airs every Mon-Sun at 7 pm on Star Plus and digitally streams on Disney+Hotstar.

