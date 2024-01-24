Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit, Bharti Singh's fun camaraderie with Suniel Shetty is unmissable; WATCH

The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane is all set to premiere on our screens. From children-teenagers to adult-senior citizens, aspiring dancers of all age groups have received a platform to showcase their exceptional moves and prove themselves. Ahead of the show's premiere, Dance Deewane judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty often share glimpses of their time on the sets of the show.

Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty and Bharti Singh's fun:

Just a few hours ago, Madhuri Dixit shared a reel on her social media handle, giving her fans and audience a sneak peek of their fun time on the sets of Dance Deewane. In this video, the actress is seen teasing co-judge Suniel Shetty and removing his credit card from his jacket's pocket. After this, Madhuri handed the card to the show's host, Bharti Singh, and both looked extremely excited about it. Sheher Ki Ladki song is used as the audio for this fun clip.

The timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in a yellow mirror-embellished saree and matching jacket. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty looks handsome in an all-denim look. Bharti Singh also looks elegant in a green ethnic attire.

Sharing this video, the actress captioned, "Sheher ki ladki You want to know what we did with @suniel.shetty's card? Find out on 3rd Feb only on Dance Deewane! @colorstv."

Watch Madhuri Dixit's video here-

While fans showered love on this video, actress Chitrangda Singh also dropped a comment on Madhuri Dixit's video and wrote, "O godddd there will never be anyone like you mam !!! True blue star."

More about Dance Deewane:

Dance Deewane is returning to screens with its fourth edition. The dance reality show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty and hosted by Bharti Singh. The makers have released back-to-back promos of the show on their official social media handle.

In the promos, contestants of all age groups showcase their talent on the platform. Dance Deewane will premiere on February 3 on Colors TV. The show will air on weekends and go live at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

