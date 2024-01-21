Bharti Singh reveals why she finds Suneil Shetty more emotional than her, ‘Yeh andar se itne…’

Bharti Singh is someone who keeps her fans updated with all the happenings in her life. She runs a Youtube channel in collaboration with her producer-husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa wherein, the duo posts interesting vlogs. In a recent video dropped on Bharti and Haarsh’s channel, Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL), viewers can see the laughter queen beginning the shoot of upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4. While talking about her shooting experience, Bharti also shed light on how emotional Suniel Shetty is. Suniel will be judging the show along with Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Bharti Singh says Suniel Shetty is more emotional than her

The new vlog uploaded by Bharti Singh is titled as Ek Nayi Shuruaat (A new beginning). It begins with Bharti getting ready for her first day shoot of Dance Deewane Season 4. She dresses up in a magenta-hued ethnic outfit and goes on to introduce the viewers to crew members. The comedian shares that she is not even getting time to have her meal due to a hectic schedule on set.

In one of the frames, Bharti Singh is seen with teary eyes. She tells fans that whenever Dance Deewane will be telecast, they will witness her getting emotional. She then reveals seeing the emotional side of Suniel Shetty too. Bharti stated, “Mein sochti thi ki mein bohot emotional hun. Lekin yaar Suniel Shetty sir mujhse bhi aage hain. Bilkul nariyal hote hain na, andar se itne soft, uppar se itne sakht. Ab mujhe aisa lag raha hai ye uppar se bhi sakht nahi hain. Mere aansu kam nikal rahe aaj, Anna ke zyada nikal rahe hain. So, yeh season to mind blowing hone wala hai (Suniel Shetty sir is more emotional than me. He is like a coconut, soft from inside and hard on outside. Now, I feel he is soft from the outside also. He shed more tears than me today. This season is going to be mind blowing).”

Advertisement

Take a look at some of the snaps from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Dance Deewane

Dance Dewaane is one of the most popular dance reality shows which see talented dancers from various parts of the country. They are divided into three age categories, with the first generation featuring the youngest dancers and the third generation having the oldest ones. In the finale, the best-performing dancers from each generation compete against each other. Dance Dewane aired for the first time in June, 2018.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane is going to premiere on February 3, 2024. It will see Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty in the judging panel. Bharti Singh will take up the hosting duties.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Aoora graces show, contestant Shiv Thakare teaches him ‘next-level’ dance moves; WATCH