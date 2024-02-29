What a start to the day it has been! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh definitely brought smiles to millions of faces as they announced their first pregnancy this morning. Yes, the beloved couple of tinsel town are all set to embrace parenthood in September 2024. As soon as this news was shared by them on Instagram, it spread like wildfire and good wishes started pouring into their comment section.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

A few minutes back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all set to be a mama and papa in a few months, shared a heartwarming post on their Instagram handle revealing this much-awaited news. In the image, the duo revealed the month they will welcome their first baby and that is September 2024.

Take a look at their announcement post:

Television celebs wish Deepika and Ranveer:

As soon as this news was shared, celebrities from across the country, the couple's fans, and followers extended their good wishes for the parents-to-be. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill commented, "Congratulations," Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Wooohhhoooooo!!!! God bless you so so much," Falaq Naazz wrote, "Many congratulations," Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi said, "Congratulations," and Gauahar Khan commented, "Ecstatic for the both of you god bless."

Advertisement

Many others like Adrija Roy said, "I’m so so sooooo happy for you both Congratulations," Ridhima Pandit, Smriti Khanna, Raj Anadkat, Niti Taylor, Niyati Fatnani, and more dropped heart emoticons for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Celebs such as Dipika Kakar, Nidhi Shah, Ginni Chatrath, Anushka Sen, Surbhi Jyoti, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shraddha Arya, Arjit Taneja, Drashti Dhami, Krystle Dsouza, Karan Tacker, Neha Swami, Krishna Mukherjee, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Surbhi Chandna, Aashka Goradia Goble, Adaa Khan and a few others liked the post.

Take a look at the comments and likes here-

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Speaking about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy love story, love bloomed between the two stars when they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Ram-Leela. It was their first collaboration together and this is when they started dating. The film was released on November 15, 2013, and performed extremely well at the box office.

Deepika and Ranveer finally took the plunge and got married on November 14, 2018, in Italy. The couple held several post-wedding celebrations in Mumbai which were attended by all A-listers of the showbiz world. After 5 years of their marriage, the duo is finally set to embrace parenthood!

Pinkvilla wishes Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a heartiest congratulation!

ALSO READ: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan QUIZ: How well do you know Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s show?