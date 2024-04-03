On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on the grounds of cruelty by his estranged wife. The Court also mentioned that the woman's conduct towards him was devoid of dignity and empathy. The bench of Justices who granted divorce to the Celebrity Chef includes Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna.

Delhi High Court's verdict on Kunal Kapur's divorce

The court observed, “in the light of the afore-noted facts of the present case, we find that conduct of the respondent (wife) towards appellant (Kapur) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him. When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together.”

Kapur got married in the year 2008 and a son was born out of wedlock in 2012. In his plea, Kapur accused his wife of never respecting his parents and humiliating him. He mentioned that his wife threatened to spread rumors against him as he started gaining fame. She would frequently call the police to threaten him and his family.

On the other hand, the woman denied Kapur's allegations and accused him of making false allegations to mislead the court and said she always tried to communicate with her husband like a loving spouse and was loyal towards him. However, it was he who kept her in the dark and concocted fabricated stories to obtain divorce, she had alleged. She also mentioned that she sacrificed her career to support Kapur and his faamily.

The celebrity chef also mentioned one incident. Allegedly, in 2016, while he was shooting for the MasterChef India show at Yash Raj Studios, his wife barged into the studio with their son and created a ruckus.

Talking about his career, Kunal Kapur appeared on television as a host and a judge of the popular cooking competition reality television series, MasterChef India in Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 5.

