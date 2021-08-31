EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kapoor on response to The Empire: Very happy that people are enjoying it

The high anticipated show, The Empire has been released on the digital platform. The show has been getting an overwhelming response from the public. It features Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami in the lead roles and has been directed by Mitakshara Kumar. This also marks his directorial debut. The Empire is a fiction tale of a warrior-turned-king, Babur. Kunal portrays the challenging role of Mughal Emperor Babur in the web series. Speaking on the same, the actor said that he is overwhelmed by the response of the public.

Kunal Kapoor said, “I am really overwhelmed by the kind of response that I have got since the release of ‘The Empire’. It was a beautifully written book with some fascinating characters and we have all worked very hard to make it come alive and I’m very happy people are enjoying it.’’ He has been part of many films including Meenaxi, Rang De Basanti, etc. He revealed he feels overwhelmed by the encouraging response to the show by the audience, critics and fans alike.

For Kunal, the historical drama is quite special, as it has given him the opportunity to do action, a genre that he always wanted to attempt as an actor. The handsome hunk has recently launched his production house and besides that he is also writing an unannounced project.

To note, the series depicts upon the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire starting from Babur. The story begins from Farghana where young prince Babur is made the king at a young age and he begins his campaign for the conquest of North India through hardships, betrayals and struggles amongst his court members.

