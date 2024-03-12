Did you know Smriti Irani's first job was washing dishes at fast food chain? Actress recalls early struggles

Smriti Irani is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, having garnered a substantial fan following due to her immense talent. Transitioning from actress to politician, she continues to engage with her admirers through her presence on social media, frequently updating them on her activities.

Smriti Irani’s first job

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, the actress revealed that she was paid Rs 1800 per month in her initial days. She shared that after being selected for Miss India, she required Rs 1 lakh to enter the competition. She borrowed this amount from her father. Smriti revealed that she returned Rs 40,000 from the gifts she received from the pageant. However, to repay the remaining money, she had to find a job.

Early struggles and determination

At that point, she visited a McDonald’s, but the only position vacant was that of a cleaner. Despite this, she decided to take up the job. She said, “Side mein Hindustan ka pehla McDonald’s hai, uska interview chal raha tha. Toh mene pucha ki kuch agar chal raha hai, I can interview for. Toh unhone kaha ki ek hi position bacha hai vo entry level hai, unhone kaha bartan dhone ka kaam hai. That’s how I got my first job. (On the side, there was India's first McDonald's, and they were conducting interviews. So, I asked if anything was going on that I could interview for. They said there was only one position left, which was an entry-level job, and they mentioned it was for dishwashing. That's how I got my first job.).”

Paving her way to success

Smriti recalled working there six days a week, and on her day off, she would attend auditions. It was through one of these auditions that she secured her first television role. Eventually, she landed the iconic role of Tulsi on the Star Plus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

From actress to minister

Smriti Irani gained widespread recognition through her role as Tulsi Mihir Virani in the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which enjoyed prime-time success from 2000 to 2008. Smriti now serves as a Union Minister, leading the Ministry for Women and Child Development in the BJP-led Indian government. From her days of struggle, she has come a long way, consistently sharing her journey, highlighting that challenges persisted even when she attained stardom as Tulsi Virani, one of the country's top actors.

