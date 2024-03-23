Smriti Irani turns a year older as she celebrates her birthday today (23rd March). Although the actress-turned-politician is not in the acting profession now, she is on cordial terms with her industry pals. Marking her birthday, renowned personalities Ektaa Kapoor and Mouni Roy took to their respective social media handles, extending warm wishes to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame.

Ektaa Kapoor's sweet compilation video for Smriti Irani

A few hours ago, Ektaa Kapoor posted a video compiling a couple of clips featuring Smriti Irani. What made fans feel nostalgic was the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi theme song playing in the background. The video also serves as a testament to Ektaa and Smriti's friendship and the bond that the duo share.

Wishing Irani on her birthday, the renowned producer wrote, "Happie bday my darling friend. Sister family ex colleague! Ravie n I wish u d best !!! May u grow strength to strength n make all@of us proud with out loosing that mad wit of urs happieeee bday smrits @zohrirani apni mummy ko mere taraf se cake zaroor khilana."

Look at the video here:

Mouni Roy wishes Smriti Irani on her birthday

To extend delightful birthday wishes to Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy shared some candid pictures with her. The snapshots showcase a sweet bond between them. As they share smiles, the frame becomes so adorable to remove our eyes from.

The Naagin actress captioned the post, "Always learning from you, always look upto you, always a role model you are, I love you and pray to god you are the happiest, healthiest and gods favourite daughter. Happy happyyyyy birthday my dearest Smriti di @smritiiraniofficial."

Have a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

For the unversed, Smriti Irani is mostly known for her iconic portrayal of Tulsi in Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show initially had Amar Upadhyay as the male lead, who was later replaced by late actor Inder Kumar. Lastly, Ronit Roy entered to play Mihir, replacing Inder, in the show.

Pinkvilla wishes Smriti Irani a very happy and healthy birthday.

