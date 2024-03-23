Smriti Irani is celebrating her birthday today. She is best known as everyone's favorite bahu for portraying the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and maintains an active presence on social media. As the actress-turned-politician turns a year older, her industry friends have extended delightful wishes marking the special occasion. Popular actor and her co-star from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ronit Roy, also wished Smriti on this special day.

Ronit Roy's sweet wish for Smriti Irani

Earlier today, Ronit Roy took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with Smriti Irani and extended warm birthday wishes to her. The Adaalat fame updated his story and wrote, "Happy Birthday My dear dear @smritiiraniofficial Lost of love and good wishes."

Have a look at his story:

Ronit Roy is a known name in the entertainment world. Be it the television, OTT, or movies, he has barely failed to showcase his versatility by donning numerous roles onscreen. The actor also tried his hand at reality shows and garnered love from the audiences.

Speaking of his friendship with Smriti Irani, the two appeared as the lead pair in the hit television drama show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. While Ronit essayed the role of Mihir Virani, the actress' portrayal of Tulsi is one of the most iconic characters that ever appeared in the TV fraternity. Ronit replaced Inder Kumar as Mihir and played the character until the show's end.

Smriti Irani's work in the industry

Thanks to her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani emerged as a household name. She is also recognized for her appearances in shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh. Coming to her debut, the former actress landed her acting début with the show Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 2000.

Currently, Smriti works as an active politician and heads the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is true that Irani has been away from the screens for years, but she makes sure to maintain contact with her industry friends.

Pinkvilla wishes Smriti Irani a very happy birthday!

