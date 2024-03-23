Smriti Irani, a prominent figure in Indian politics, had a remarkable journey from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry to the corridors of power in the political arena. Best known for her portrayal of the iconic character Tulsi Virani in the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT), Irani has carved a niche for herself in both realms of public life. As she celebrates another year of life, let's delve into some intriguing facets of her life that shed light on the woman behind the persona.

5 unknown facts about Smriti Irani

1. Ektaa Kapoor tore her contact before KSBKBT

Ektaa Kapoor, the creative genius behind numerous successful television dramas, shares a unique bond with Smriti Irani that extends beyond their professional collaborations. Revealing an intriguing anecdote, Kapoor had last year disclosed how she initially dismissed Irani's audition for a project, promptly tearing up her contract. However, fate had other plans, as Irani landed the pivotal role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, marking the beginning of an illustrious journey in the television industry.

2. Smriti Irani's favorite cricketer is MS Dhoni

In a candid interaction with her fans on social media, Smriti Irani once shared her admiration for none other than the former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni. Responding to a query about her favorite cricketer, Irani expressed her fondness for Dhoni through the use of popular 'Dhoni' stickers, reflecting her affinity for the celebrated sportsman.

After Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram stories to thank the cricketer for the memories that he had bestowed on the nation. Smriti posted a picture of Dhoni with the caption, "Thank you for the magic, #dhoni," along with a praying hands emoticon.

3. Smriti Irani's first earnings as an actress

Recalling her humble beginnings in the entertainment industry, Smriti Irani reminisced about her initial days as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Despite the soaring popularity of the show, Irani's earnings were modest, with her first salary amounting to a mere Rs 1800 per day. She candidly shared anecdotes of her frugal lifestyle, including commuting via autorickshaw and the makeup person arriving in a car. The actress-turned-politician has indeed come a long way despite having a humble beginning.

4. Smriti Irani started off as a model

Before gracing the screens with her compelling performances, Smriti Irani ventured into the world of modeling, showcasing her grace and elegance on the ramp. Her journey in the glamour industry took an interesting turn when she participated in the prestigious Miss India 1998 beauty pageant. Although Irani didn't secure a spot among the coveted top nine finalists, her stint in the competition laid the groundwork for her illustrious career ahead.

Last month, in a nostalgic moment shared with her followers on social media, Smriti Irani treated her fans to a captivating glimpse of her modeling days. Dropping a throwback picture from her time as a model, Irani reminisced about her early foray into the world of fashion and beauty, evoking a wave of nostalgia among her admirers.

Seeing the throwback picture, Ektaa Kapoor commented, "This girl@I knwo ! I saw her n decide she is my star."

5. Smriti Irani worked at several odd jobs

Before achieving fame and success, Smriti Irani embarked on a journey marked by perseverance, resilience, and a willingness to undertake any task to secure a livelihood. Following her stint in the Miss India pageant, Irani had to repay the loan she had taken from her father, that too with interest, as that was the term her father had given for sharing the money with her. Due to her failure to return the amount with interest, she was to marry a guy of her father's choice.

During this time, Irani went to McDonald’s for a job, driven by the need for a steady income. Presented with an opportunity for a foundational role, she didn't hesitate to embrace the responsibilities of cleaning and maintenance, including sweeping floors, mopping, and washing dishes. Despite the humbling nature of the job, Irani's determination remained unwavering as she diligently performed her duties, earning a meager sum of Rs. 1500.

Irani's journey also included ventures into door-to-door sales, where she marketed beauty products on footpaths. In an interview, the former actress disclosed that her initial paycheck amounted to a mere Rs 200.

From her journey on the television screen as everyone's favorite bahu to the seats of the parliament, Irani's journey is one marked by hard work and dedication that serves as an inspiration to thousands of girls learning to dream big.

Pinkvilla wishes Smriti Irani a happy birthday!

