Actress turned politician Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. Apart from giving candid insights into her political life, she never misses out on sharing her unheard incidents about her early life and acting career. This time, Smriti Irani has spilled the beans on her best memory related to her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In addition to this, she also revealed the worth of her first paycheck.

Smriti Irani recalls her favorite memory from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In a recent interaction with Curly Tales, former television actress Smriti Irani opened up about her favorite memory associated with her most popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She said, "Every time dialogue bolne ke beech mein agar hero ka, hero ke bachche ka phone bajta tha toh mera dand ek hi hota tha ki set pe jitne log maujood hain sabko ek ek rasgulla milna chahiye (Every time in the middle of speaking the dialogue, if the phone of the hero or the hero's child rang, my punishment would have been that all the people present on the set should get one rasgulla)."

Smriti Irani on her first paycheck

During the interaction with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani also shared that she received Rs 200 as her first paycheck. The Indian minister revealed that she earned it by selling beauty products on footpaths. Meanwhile, Smriti stated that she had been awarded for writing poetries and used to sing earlier.

About Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani emerged as a household name owing to her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is also known to have been featured in shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh. It was In 2000 that Irani landed her acting début with the show Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. Later, she started working as a politician and currently serves as the Minister of Women and Child Development. Although she's not in the acting industry now, Smriti keeps meeting her industry friends, including Ektaa Kapoor.

