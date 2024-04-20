Smriti Irani who is best known for her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a successful politician today. But before turning into a politician, she had a long and fulfilling career in the television industry. While she is remembered for her role as Tulsi, in a recent chat, the actress-turned-politician stated that there are parts of her media career that remain unknown. Let’s read on to find out which parts she is talking about.

‘I have done production, direction, writing, and acting’

Talking about her work in the industry, she shared that because of her priorities, she had let go of many opportunities, including leads in films. However, besides acting, Smriti Irani has contributed to the industry in many other capabilities. She said, “There are parts of my career that are not known. I have written a show for Sony TV called Virrudh. Not many people know I wrote. I wrote it with the writer Kamlesh Pandey who wrote Rang De Basanti. But I produced it.”

Check out Smriti Irani’s recent post on social media here:

Further, she added that there was another show called Thodi Si Zameen, Thoda Sa Aasmaan, the concept of which she had shared. For the unversed, in both of these serials, Irani was also seen in the cast.

The actress-turned-politician who is an inspiration for many added, “So, I have done production, I have done post production, I have sat on edits, I have done direction, I have done acting, I have done writing.”

She also explained why her contributions other than acting were neverr highlighted. “There were many parts of my media background that never came to the fore, that’s because Tulsi part was so overwhelming. But my media life was not restricted to by me just being an actor,” concluded Irani.

For those who do not know, Smriti Irani gained immense fame after her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Although she has been away from the industry, she continues to maintain a good bond with her co-stars, Ronit Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, and Mouni Roy, among others.

