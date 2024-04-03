Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role as Anupama in the ongoing television drama Anupamaa, is not just the biggest television star but is a household name known by individuals of all ages. While we all know about the actress' brother, Vijay Ganguly, it might surprise many that the actress has a connection with Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Yes, you read that right. The two share a special bond, and the Bollywood actor is Rupali Ganguly's Rakhi brother. To know more about how their relationship formed, read on.

Akshay Kumar is Rupali Ganguly's Rakhi brother

In one of the episodes of the popular show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Akshay Kumar appeared to promote his film Rakshabandhan. It was on this show that the actor revealed that Rupali Ganguly used to tie Rakhi to him.

Akshay Kumar revealed, "30 saal pehele continuously 5 saal tak yeh mujhe rakhi baandhti thi. (30 years back, she continued tying Rakhi to me for 5 years straight)." The Anupamaa actress became emotional and tied a rakhi to Akshay's hand. The actor bent down to touch his feet, and the actress said, "Har saal... jab tak zinda hoon, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Every year… till I'm alive, I'll continue tying Rakhi)." The two then hugged each other.

Rupali Ganguly also revealed how their rakhi bond started. Her father, the late Anil Ganguly, who was a renowned veteran filmmaker, had signed Akshay Kumar for one of his films.

Check out the promo of the episode here:

After a few days, the Anupamaa actress took to social media to share pictures of her wearing a yellow saree, which the Bollywood actor had gifted her. Posting the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan And I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree @akshaykumar it’s my favorite color too. Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional… This shall be my prized possession… precious. Wish I had remembered to take a few pics atleast when we met again. May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all.”

