Kishhwer Merchant, who has gained popularity owing to her acting talent in the television industry, is a mother of a 3-year-old. In a recent social media post, the actress talked about a common concern among new mothers—postpartum weight loss. She also wrote how she struggled to focus on herself after the delivery of her son. Read on to get an interesting insight into the actress’ fitness journey.

Kishwer Merchant on her fitness journey

Yesterday, Kishwer Merchant uploaded a series of clips that show her lifting weights and then playing with her. The video tries to compare how weight training can help us carry out our daily life activities with ease. In the caption, she wrote how she neglected her fitness and diet after the birth of Nirvair. But now she is more focused, and while she doesn’t care about losing weight, she wants to remain fit.

Watch Kishwer Merchant’s video here:

The caption for the video reads, "One and a half year post nirvair I did bother about being fit or eating right .. was too lazy to workout !! But then it hit me .. when I couldn't even get up without help from the floor is when I decided I wanna be fit and active for nirvair.. !!"

Talking about her current journey, she continued in the caption, "I still don't care about weight loss, my weight before pregnancy was 68 .. I am 72 even now after a year of working out but I don't care , coz I am super fit ! I feel active and good all day with him and that's what mattered always !!"

Reacting to the post, actress Delnaaz Irani commented, "Hottie then hottie now hottie always. forget the weight what I love about you is the previous time you give your child your mind body soul and completely hands onn ..yeh sanskaar yeh pyaar yeh waqt Jo tum de Rahi ho that he will remember for eons ..he won't remember 68 to 72." Fanns of the actress also wrote, "more power to you."

For the uninitiated, Kishwer Merchant and her actor husband, Suyyash Rai, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 27, 2021.

