Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of those popular television daily soaps that still rules the hearts of viewers, especially the audience of the 2000s era. Shweta Tiwari became a household name with her role as Prerna, while Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia rose to popularity as well. But did you know one of the current popular Bollywood actors was featured in the show?

We are talking about Sunny Singh! Yes, you read that right. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh starred in the popular television drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sunny Singh in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sunny Singh is known for his work in the Indian film industry and has done movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ujda Chaman, Adipurush, and others. But before venturing into films and Hindi movies, Sunny Singh appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His character was named Saksham and played the love interest of Kratika Sengar in the show.

In one of the segments of the serial, Sunny and Kratika even filmed in a wedding setting. That particular moment had the duo dancing to the song 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye,' making themselves appear perfectly opposite to each other. During his stint on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sunny Singh earned himself a significant name, but his character was short-lived.

Have a look at Sunny Singh's social media post:

For the uninitiated, Sunny Singh ventured into films after working in television. He made his acting debut with Vidya Balan's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Further, the actor played a supporting role in Akaash Vani and received his major breakthrough with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Starring Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, and Hiten Tejwani in significant roles, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the longest-running television shows on Star Plus. Apart from exploring the lives of star-crossed lovers Anurag and Prerna, the show also delved into the lives of their children and grandchildren. Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing in 2001 and wrapped itself up in February 2008.

